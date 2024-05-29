Lindsay Lohan in talks for Knives Out 3 after losing baby fat

Lindsay Lohan has revealed new photos from her Greece vacation amid rumours of joining Knives Out 3

Mystery franchise Knives Out is headed for a third installment and rumour has it that Lindsay Lohan will also be joining the cast.



Reports state that the hunt for the leading actor Daniel Craig's next costars has begun, which may potentially include Lindsay Lohan, Tom Hardy, Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny as the first runners.

The Mean Girl star, who recently gave birth to her now 11-month-old son, also seems ready for an action thriller after losing most of her baby fat.

Lindsay, 37, took to Instagram on Monday with a carousel of snapshots from her Greece getaway, embracing her postpartum body in a colourful swimsuit in one of the pictures.

The carousel also featured more glimpse of Mykonos trip, including sun-kissed selfies, seafood delights and pools.

If the rumours are anything to go by, the knives out third sequel will prove to be Lindsay's most significant role since her acting comeback after over a decade.



Writer-director Rian Johnson is set to begin filming next June for Knives Out's sequel following the investigation Benoit Blanc carries out to dig out secrets behind a wealthy family's patriarch.

“The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man,” Rian wrote on Instagram.

In another post where he took to X, he further touched upon what more to expect from the upcoming murder mystery.



“I love all aspects of mysteries, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is," he wrote

"There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and exploring that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc films."

The streaming service shared, “That’s right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a new installment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson. Blanc will be unraveling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colorful cast of suspects.”

Lindsay recently made appearances in the Netflix rom-com Irish Wish and a cameo in the Mean Girls reboot. her most recent project, Our Little Secret, awaits its release in 2024.