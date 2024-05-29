 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?

The PR expert also advised Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, 'I think both need to remain in the Royals and public's good graces for a prolonged period'

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made step closer to reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family.

The California-based royal couple could soon be reuniting with the royal family, a PR expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick believes the palace is "laying the groundwork" for a reunion after deleting a "controversial" statement made by Harry.

Ryan believes, "The reason for doing their part in deleting these negative digital footnotes is to distance and diminish their impact on public perception. The Royals may also be laying the groundwork for a future, full reconciliation with Harry.”

"While some of Meghan and Harry's controversial actions will never be forgotten, making headlines for positive things (goodwill trips, charitable initiatives) will improve their likability,” the expert said.

Ryan McCormick also advised the royal couple, “I think both need to remain in the Royals and public's good graces for a prolonged period of time before hearts of forgiveness can be opened."

Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic
Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic
Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub
Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub
Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?
Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?
Meghan Markle gets good news amid fears King Charles would rip royal title
Meghan Markle gets good news amid fears King Charles would rip royal title
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice leave Kate Middleton 'worried' for THIS reason
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice leave Kate Middleton 'worried' for THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez 'distracting' herself from Ben Affleck marital crisis
Jennifer Lopez 'distracting' herself from Ben Affleck marital crisis
Prince Harry resembles a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring
Prince Harry resembles a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report