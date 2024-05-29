Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made step closer to reconciliation with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family.



The California-based royal couple could soon be reuniting with the royal family, a PR expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Mirror, PR expert Ryan McCormick believes the palace is "laying the groundwork" for a reunion after deleting a "controversial" statement made by Harry.

Ryan believes, "The reason for doing their part in deleting these negative digital footnotes is to distance and diminish their impact on public perception. The Royals may also be laying the groundwork for a future, full reconciliation with Harry.”

"While some of Meghan and Harry's controversial actions will never be forgotten, making headlines for positive things (goodwill trips, charitable initiatives) will improve their likability,” the expert said.

Ryan McCormick also advised the royal couple, “I think both need to remain in the Royals and public's good graces for a prolonged period of time before hearts of forgiveness can be opened."