Blac Chyna realises true meaning of love with boyfriend Derrek Milano

Angela and Derrek made their relationship public on Instagram in September 2023

Blac Chyna is all praises for her boyfriend Derrek Milano as they complete one year together

Blac, who now goes by her birth name Angela White, couldn't resist celebrating their love with a montage of adorable pictures and videos taken over the past 12 months.

"Happy 1 year anniversary @derrickmilano . ???????? Reflecting on a year of pure magic and joy with you, my dearest Derrick," the reality star captioned the post.

"Your love, support, and friendship have filled my life with light and warmth. Thank you for showing me the true meaning of love. Here’s to countless more years of love and togetherness. I cherish you always ???????? ~ Angela #AnniversaryBlessings," she added to her caption.

Derrek also expressed gratitude in the comments section, stating: "I love you Angela. I swear every moment with you I value & enjoy! If this is what a year with you feels like I can’t wait for the infinite future years with you. I love you so much."



Derrek also complemented her gesture by sharing a cute clip of the couple dancing to Mario's Let Me Love You along with his own montage video that he found cute from his account.

"You can have everything in this world & still be unhappy. I found balance, happiness & GOD when I met you & I can’t thank you enough for helping me grow as not only your Man, but a MAN who genuinely loves his woman," Derrek said in his caption.



"This has been one of the best years in my life. We celebrated every single holiday together, we brought our families & close friends together. We grew together as GODS children & have been living everyday with LOVE, PURENESS & POSITIVITY."

"I can’t thank you enough for being such an amazing person Angela. I love you so much & that’s never gonna change. From our very first date to even breakfast this morning, it still feels surreal that I found my person & GOD placed us with one another. "

"One year down and an infinity to go," he concluded. "Happy one year anniversary Angela."

The couple made their relationship public on Instagram in September 2023. People also quoted them as "You won’t be able to say power couple without mentioning Angela White & Derrick Gray."

Angela shares daughter Dream, 7, with ex Rob Kardashian and son King Cairo, 11, with rapper Tyga.