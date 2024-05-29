Isla Fisher done being known as 'Sacha Cohen's wife': Insider

Isla Fisher plans on living the single life to the best after her split with Sacha Cohen Baron.



The celebrity couple called it quits after 13 years of marriage in March after they took to their Instagram stories and penned, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change.”

The caption penned with the mirror selfie further read, “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

Now, an insider privy to Daily Mail says that Isla is committed to turning herself into “her own brand.”

“For a few years Isla was not known for her acting but as Sacha Baron Cohen's wife. Now she's concentrating on her own brand and building herself up to be the Australian superstar we all fell in love with many years ago on ‘Home And Away,’” they added.

The source continued, “She's rebuilding her career with high profile roles, and with her newfound confidence we will be seeing a lot more of Isla on and off the red carpet. Isla is going to be everywhere in 2024 and 2025 and back in the spotlight, but this time on her own terms and as a single mother.”