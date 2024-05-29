Prince Harry's ‘bad publicity' dilemma with Royal Family laid bare

Prince Harry’s facing a dilemma in his fractured relationship with The Firm

Prince Harry reportedly feels like his United Kingdom visits have become a "permanent headache,” as he gets bad press for both visiting and not visiting the country.

On his latest visit, Harry was unable to meet his cancer stricken father due to the King’s schedule.

Harry’s spokesperson said: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Royal experts then went on to claim that schedule was clearly not the reason the duo didn’t meet.

Now, royal author Tom Quinn says: "When he returns and avoids his family he gets bad publicity; if he doesn't return and stays in his mansion in California he gets bad publicity.”

“And with his father and sister-in-law both stricken with cancer he just can't win – unless he makes a real effort to visit them and that is something he just can't bring himself to do,” Tom added to The Mirror.

"It's not a good look. Harry and Meghan, the picture of youthful, physical health are so locked into their feud with Harry’s family that even serious illness is not enough to make the couple forgive and forget," he concluded.