 
Geo News

Prince Harry's ‘bad publicity' dilemma with Royal Family laid bare

Prince Harry’s facing a dilemma in his fractured relationship with The Firm

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Prince Harrys ‘bad publicity dilemma with Royal Family laid bare
Prince Harry’s facing a dilemma in his fractured relationship with The Firm

Prince Harry reportedly feels like his United Kingdom visits have become a "permanent headache,” as he gets bad press for both visiting and not visiting the country.

On his latest visit, Harry was unable to meet his cancer stricken father due to the King’s schedule.

Harry’s spokesperson said: "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Royal experts then went on to claim that schedule was clearly not the reason the duo didn’t meet.

Now, royal author Tom Quinn says: "When he returns and avoids his family he gets bad publicity; if he doesn't return and stays in his mansion in California he gets bad publicity.”

“And with his father and sister-in-law both stricken with cancer he just can't win – unless he makes a real effort to visit them and that is something he just can't bring himself to do,” Tom added to The Mirror.

"It's not a good look. Harry and Meghan, the picture of youthful, physical health are so locked into their feud with Harry’s family that even serious illness is not enough to make the couple forgive and forget," he concluded. 

King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan to be a part of Balmoral trip: Expert
King Charles wants Prince Harry, Meghan to be a part of Balmoral trip: Expert
Prince Harry's given up ‘machine gun-toting' abode
Prince Harry's given up ‘machine gun-toting' abode
Savannah Chrisley feels guilty over ‘moving on' without parents Todd, Julie
Savannah Chrisley feels guilty over ‘moving on' without parents Todd, Julie
Glen Powell recalls Tom Cruise 'almost' crashing helicopter in London
Glen Powell recalls Tom Cruise 'almost' crashing helicopter in London
Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic
Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic
Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub
Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub
Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?
Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?