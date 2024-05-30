 
Kate Middleton's real treatment timeline exposed for preventative chemotherapy

The real treatment timeline Kate Middleton needs to undergo for preventative chemotherapy has just been revealed

May 30, 2024

Kate Middleton's real treatment timeline exposed for preventative chemotherapy

The timeline needed for Kate Middleton’s preventative chemotherapy has just been exposed to the public.

Details of it all have been shared by Royal Broadcaster and Historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo.

He dished over everything while speaking to GB News host Dawn Neesom and referenced a recent article by The Daily Beast regarding the 2025 deadline.

He started by calling for more privacy on the matter but admitted that the revelations made earlier do hold merit because preventative chemotherapy “could take up to 12 months to complete.”

He was even quoted saying, “We have to respect Kate's wishes and not speculate so much and stick to the facts.”

“But actually, the facts do back up some of these reports in these articles.”

Because “Preventative chemotherapy, which is the treatment that the Princess of Wales is undertaking, can take anywhere from three to 12 months.”

“It's normally four to six, but it could take up to 12 months,” he also clarified later on before signing off.

