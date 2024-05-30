Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself in hot waters amid multiple lawsuits

Sean “Diddy” Combs might just face an indictment on behalf of the U.S. Justice Department after eight civil lawsuits were filed against him as per CNN.

Combs’ accusers were contacted and interviewed by federal investigators along with being informed that they might be brought in to testify in front of a federal grand jury in New York.

However, witness preparations have not begun as further evidence is still in the process of being collected by the Homeland Security Investigations (HIS), in their federal investigation of Combs, sources revealed to the outlet.

One of the sources even added that the HSI is ensuring a thorough investigation so that any potential indictment brought forward against Combs can be claimed to be “bulletproof.”

The HSI and Combs’ representatives have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment as of yet.

However, the HSI told CNN in a statement that the investigation involving Combs is ongoing.

For the unversed, at least six different people have filed lawsuits against Sean “Diddy” Combs for sexual assault and harassment since November 2023, with the with the latest lawsuit being filed on May 23.