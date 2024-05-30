 
Harry Styles tries distraction after Taylor Russell breakup?

Harry Style goes on a vacation in Italy over a week after splitting with Taylor Russell

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell recently split after less than two years of being together, and over a week after it, he went on a vacation to seemingly get some fresh air after the split.

On trip in Rome, Italy, he was spotted with his friends, further hinting at this to be a useful distraction post-breakup.

As far as his dressing was concerned, the heartthrob star opted for a light, chic look.

A pair of black pants above an unbuttoned blue shirt and under it a white shirt, paired with sunglasses to give a smooth, cool look.

Meanwhile, the breakup of the duo was comes as a shock to many and a relationship expert weighed in on what went wrong between them.

"Given Harry's huge celebrity profile and successes - he is one of the UK's most eligible bachelor," Tina Wilson told OK!.

Interestingly, the love guru raised questions over the reported cause of their separation, which is distance.

"But this can often muddy the waters when it comes to finding love. In terms of Taylor and Harry, perhaps distance was an issue as they seem to be on different continents. There is a chance they were ultimately not on the same path.

