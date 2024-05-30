 
Geo News

Dark roles led Nicole Kidman to do unthinkable

Nicole opens up about the emotional impact of 'Big Little Lies' on her

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

Dark roles led Nicole Kidman to do unthinkable
Dark roles led Nicole Kidman to do unthinkable

Dark roles can take a huge toll on actors especially emotionally and Nicole Kidman similarly experienced this when she played Celeste Wright on Big Little Lies.

Recalling the time during The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable, the Oscar winner said the pent up energy after shooting the HBO show led her threw a rock at a door.

"I threw a rock because [the door] was locked, and I couldn't get in," she added. "I'd never done that in my life."

Noting, "I obviously [had a lot] pent up. I broke the whole thing. It cost a fortune," she added with a laugh.

Nicole revealed she told the strange incident to her fellow actor and director Alexander Skarsgård and Jean-Marc Vallée, respectively.

"And then I went back the next day and I said to Alexander [Skarsgard] and Jean-Marc [Vallée], 'I threw a rock through the window,' and they were like, 'Whoa …' I said, 'I was kind of pissed off,'" she noted.

"But there's a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going — you show up and you do it and do it and do it and do it," Nicole shared. 

"And a lot of times, it's six months of 12-, 14-hour days and there really isn't the time to go, 'I need to take care of myself.'"

Royal family fears Prince Harry, Meghan's ‘attacks' will continue without Netflix deal
Royal family fears Prince Harry, Meghan's ‘attacks' will continue without Netflix deal
Lucasfilm boss defends new 'Star Wars' path
Lucasfilm boss defends new 'Star Wars' path
Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself in hot waters amid multiple lawsuits
Sean 'Diddy' Combs finds himself in hot waters amid multiple lawsuits
Prince Harry's found another kind of failure alongside Meghan Markle
Prince Harry's found another kind of failure alongside Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton's real treatment timeline exposed for preventative chemotherapy
Kate Middleton's real treatment timeline exposed for preventative chemotherapy
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living in a jaw clenching ‘hell' in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are living in a jaw clenching ‘hell' in LA
Harry Styles tries distraction after Taylor Russell breakup?
Harry Styles tries distraction after Taylor Russell breakup?
Identity of Prince Harry's mole that's leaking royal stories exposed
Identity of Prince Harry's mole that's leaking royal stories exposed
Shania Twain says Taylor Swift is 'fabulous' example for young musicians
Shania Twain says Taylor Swift is 'fabulous' example for young musicians
King Charles holding grudge against Prince Harry's portrayal of Camilla
King Charles holding grudge against Prince Harry's portrayal of Camilla
Prince Harry shows ‘resilience' at royal events after leaving The Firm
Prince Harry shows ‘resilience' at royal events after leaving The Firm
Prince William's old pal gives preferencial treatment once again against Prince Harry
Prince William's old pal gives preferencial treatment once again against Prince Harry