Dark roles led Nicole Kidman to do unthinkable

Dark roles can take a huge toll on actors especially emotionally and Nicole Kidman similarly experienced this when she played Celeste Wright on Big Little Lies.



Recalling the time during The Hollywood Reporter's roundtable, the Oscar winner said the pent up energy after shooting the HBO show led her threw a rock at a door.

"I threw a rock because [the door] was locked, and I couldn't get in," she added. "I'd never done that in my life."

Noting, "I obviously [had a lot] pent up. I broke the whole thing. It cost a fortune," she added with a laugh.

Nicole revealed she told the strange incident to her fellow actor and director Alexander Skarsgård and Jean-Marc Vallée, respectively.

"And then I went back the next day and I said to Alexander [Skarsgard] and Jean-Marc [Vallée], 'I threw a rock through the window,' and they were like, 'Whoa …' I said, 'I was kind of pissed off,'" she noted.

"But there's a way in which we operate where the show must go on, and so you just keep going — you show up and you do it and do it and do it and do it," Nicole shared.

"And a lot of times, it's six months of 12-, 14-hour days and there really isn't the time to go, 'I need to take care of myself.'"