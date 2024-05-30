Gypsy-Rose Blanchard breaks silence on relationship with Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard confirms she's 'in love' with beau Ken Urker

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard has confirmed she is ‘in love’ with her new boyfriend Ken Urker.

Speaking with People on Thursday, the 32-year-old revealed Ken was her ‘great supporter’ when she went through her ‘heartbreaking’ divorce from Ryan Anderson.

“I’m in love,” said Gypsy. “Love looks like spending time and feeling your complete self with another person. It's so cliché but it gives you wings,” she continued.

“But then I let myself open up to the feelings I’ve always had for him." And "for the first time in my life, I’m doing something that makes me happy — I’m prioritizing me,” she also confessed.

Recalling how their relationship began, Gypsy shared, “Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship.”



Before concluding she also mentioned, “We had kept a friendship for the longest time. He was in a relationship. I was with Ryan, and so we were living different lives with respect to our partners, a 'wish you the best' type of thing."