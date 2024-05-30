Kylie Jenner reveals current dynamics with Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner opened up about the progress her and Jordyn Woods’ friendship has made over the years.

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star told sister Khloe Kardashian that she ran into her former best friend at a Paris Fashion Week show.

“It was fun. I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship. I think we talk once a month,” Kylie spoke of Jordyn, with whom she had a falling out five years ago when she admitted to kissing Khloe’s then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

However, after years of rumored bad blood between the former friends, the duo broke the internet in July 2023 when they stepped out together in Los Angeles.

“I think what I do love now is that the narrative about us online is also over. When we were seen leaving that restaurant, it was a story for a day, maybe two days, whatever, and now it’s over. People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore,” Kylie continued in her confessional.

On the other hand, Khloe initially blamed Jordyn for “breaking up her family,” but let go of the grudge in 2021.

“I’ve always told you I never want you to have regrets in life and I for sure never want you to have regrets with anything that comes to me,” the Good American founder added.