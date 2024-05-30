 
Prince Harry, Meghan's isolated lifestyle exposed amid damage to Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry’s bid to keep his children isolated with Meghan Markle has just been addressed

By
Web Desk

May 30, 2024

Prince Harry leaving Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in isolation, away from their other family.

Everything has been revealed by royal expert and commentator Kinsey Schofield.

She weighed in on everything during one of her own shows called Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered.

During that chat she accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of keeping Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet inside an isolated lifestyle.

In her YouTube video she was quoted addressing the impact of such isolation.

She also warned it could damage relationships between them their cousins too, “Especially for their children because they're living such an isolated life.”

Even Perez Hilton chimed in at this point and admitted “They have a large family and they're not getting to spend any time with them.”

“And not even their extended family, [but] their immediate family — grandpa, and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.”

Later on into the chat she also noted the importance of such a decision, even when its ‘difficult’ because “you make it work. That's family.”

