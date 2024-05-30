Prince Harry's key statement removed from royal website for THIS reason

The royal family recently removed an old statement of Prince Harry from their website.

In November 2016, the Duke of Sussex slammed the press for the "racial undertones of comment pieces" about his wife Meghan Markle.

However, after seven years, his statement has been removed from the Royal Family website.

While the move raised eyebrows, a PR expert named Mayah Riaz noted that it “seems like an admin cleanup.”

"This would be nothing more than a cleaning up process of the Royal website. They could have been implementing updated media strategies or shifting their public image narrative,” she told Mirror.

Mayah added, “As Harry and Meghan are not working royals anymore, that statement is no longer relevant. We don’t know for sure, but it is possible that the removal of the statement could have been related to legal considerations.”

"It may have been determined that the statement was no longer relevant, accurate, or could potentially be used in legal battles or public disputes,” she continued.

The update comes after Sky News Australia reported that Prince Harry’s statement was deleted at some point between December 3 and December 10, 2023.

In his remarks, Harry had also addressed concerns regarding his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s security.