Kate Middleton making the picture even more dire with her cancer

Experts fear Kate Middleton is making things even more dire when it comes to her cancer diagnosis

May 30, 2024

Kate Middleton appears to have been making the future of the monarchy even more unclear with her cancer diagnosis.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued all these sentiments in regards to Kate Middleton and her battle with cancer.

According to Ms Elser, “The death of the late Queen represented a pivot point for the royal family to recast and refashion the monarchy for a new generation and century.”

Not to mention, “This should be a moment when Crown Inc, having come through the other side of years of tumult and eyebrow-singing TV interviews and loss, should be relaunching themselves with vim and vigour and most importantly vision.”

But “instead, in the battle for hearts and minds the palace needs to be waging to solidify public support, they seem permanently on the back foot.”

And “Sykes’ revelations, that Kate is possibly out of the picture until 2025, makes this picture even more dire.”

“But lord, who knows. The way 2024 is going, we can’t discount any possibility or scenario, no matter how…oh no, here it comes…extraordinary it might sound,” she also added before signing off in her piece for News.com.au.

