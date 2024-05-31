Millie Bobby Brown flaunts wedding ring from Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown shared a glimpse of her wedding ring.

On Wednesday, Bobby Brown posted a 'get un-ready with me' video on Instagram, highlighting her new wedding band alongside her diamond engagement ring with Jake Bongiovi.

In the video, the Stranger Things actress wore a pink chambray sleep shirt from her fashion brand and used products from her beauty line.



As she applied the products, her rings were prominently displayed, giving fans a closer look at her sentimental jewelry.

According to several outlets, the couple’s secret wedding took place on May 24 and the newlyweds were seen enjoying the Hamptons on May 27, sporting their wedding rings during a casual shopping trip.

During an appearance on the BBC's The One Show on May 28, Jon Bon Jovi confirmed he attended the wedding of his son with Millie Bobby Brown and praised the couple.

“They're absolutely fantastic. It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be,” he said.