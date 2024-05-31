 
Why Hailey Bieber traded her $600K engagement ring?

Hailey Bieber switched engagement ring with a diamond one gifted from Justin Bieber for THIS reason

May 31, 2024

Hailey Bieber received a dazzling diamond ring from her husband Justin Bieber.

According to Mirror report, Hailey replaced her $600k engagement ring with a dazzling $1 million diamond gifted by Justin.

This change comes as the couple, who recently renewed their vows prepare to welcome their first child.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the new ring in Hailey’s social media posts, where she proudly shows off her growing baby bump.

Jewelry expert Laura Taylor told the outlet the reason behind Hailey Bieber switching the gorgeous engagement ring.

"Hailey has switched her gorgeous engagement ring, featuring an incredible 10-carat oval-cut diamond set on a simple 18k gold band, for a brand new ring Pictures show Hailey wearing her original ring on her pinky finger on the opposite hand, and a brand new ring sits in its place," Taylor said.

She added, "Hailey's pregnancy will be causing her fingers to swell, which means that her original engagement ring will be feeling tight on her finger."

