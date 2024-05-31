Social media reacts to Jax Taylor's Paige Woolen relationship admission

Jax Taylor's admission about his relationship with model Paige Woolen has just overtaken social media.

For those unversed, it all began after the two were spotted enjoying lunch in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Taking to his X account on Thursday, the Valley star confirmed he is "not dating" Paige by saying ‘It's not what you think.”

“I am not dating anyone and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation,” penned Jax, who recently split from his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

However, fans weren't convinced that Jax and Paige were just friends as one wrote on X, "You're not dating, but are you breaking up?"



Another one commented, “You have to know it was not a good look to be out and about like that while going through a separation.”

“Spill the beans then,” the third one demanded.

This isn't the first time Jax has denied dating rumors with Paige. Earlier this month, in an interview with The Daily Dish, the Bravo star said, "I'm not dating. I'm not gonna ever date, no.”

“Even if things don't work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again,” he told the outlet at that time.