Photo: Robert De Niro makes big political statement: 'It makes me more angry'

Robert De Niro recently made a big statement about Stormy Daniels hush money case.

When asked about the former US President, Donald Trump's involvement in the case, the American actor and film producer asserted, “I think justice was served,” per Variety.

“This is just one part of the whole picture, so I want to be very careful,” he continued.

During this chat on the carpet for his new flick Ezra, Robert claimed that the case’s verdicts “would” surely affect the upcoming presidential election.

He went on to address, “This never should have gotten to this stage,” and said, “I don’t want to be talking, but I am so upset by it.”

“I have to say something. This is my country. This guy wants to destroy it. Period. He’s crazy,” Robert also declared.

When asked whether he fears for his safety following these remarks, Robert maintained, “You think about that. It makes me more angry, but I have to be afraid to be intimidated. And that’s why I said, you’re not going to intimidate us,” and resigned from the chat.