Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker take romance to new level

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and ex-fiancé Ken Urker are reportedly back on.

After filing for divorce from husband Ryand Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Now, as per the latest findings of People Magazine, Ken is flying to New Orleans to relocate near lady-love Gypsy.

The news was broken by Gypsy’s stepmother Kristy Blanchard, who also admitted playing cupid for the couple, in a new interview.

"Gypsy will finally get her happily ever after," the happy stepmother said.

She went on to spill the beans and added, "Ken's moving to New Orleans to be with her soon. He found a place. Gypsy is so excited to have him closer. A love like theirs comes once in a lifetime."

Gypsy also seemingly clarified that Ken was not the cause of the failure of her marriage but accepted that her feelings for Ken Urker never went away.

"Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship," Gypsy explained.

She remarked in conclusion. "We had kept a friendship for the longest time. Then I let myself open up to the feelings that I've always had for Ken. Those feelings just don't die."