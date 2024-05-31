 
Geo News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker take romance to new level

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker are reportedly getting serious in their rekindled romance

By
Web Desk

May 31, 2024

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker take romance to new level
Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ken Urker take romance to new level

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and ex-fiancé Ken Urker are reportedly back on.

After filing for divorce from husband Ryand Anderson, Gypsy Rose Blanchard rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Now, as per the latest findings of People Magazine, Ken is flying to New Orleans to relocate near lady-love Gypsy.

The news was broken by Gypsy’s stepmother Kristy Blanchard, who also admitted playing cupid for the couple, in a new interview.

"Gypsy will finally get her happily ever after," the happy stepmother said.

She went on to spill the beans and added, "Ken's moving to New Orleans to be with her soon. He found a place. Gypsy is so excited to have him closer. A love like theirs comes once in a lifetime."

Gypsy also seemingly clarified that Ken was not the cause of the failure of her marriage but accepted that her feelings for Ken Urker never went away.

"Ken and I reconnected as friends. It wasn't like, jump out of a marriage and then let me meet up with you, and boom, we're in a relationship," Gypsy explained.

She remarked in conclusion. "We had kept a friendship for the longest time. Then I let myself open up to the feelings that I've always had for Ken. Those feelings just don't die."

Jennifer Lopez prepared for 'worst' ahead of Ben Affleck split: Source
Jennifer Lopez prepared for 'worst' ahead of Ben Affleck split: Source
Top 5 Netflix romantic historical movies to watch before Bridgerton 3 part 2
Top 5 Netflix romantic historical movies to watch before Bridgerton 3 part 2
Meghan Markle wants more aristocracy than Prince Harry who's vying for Hollywood
Meghan Markle wants more aristocracy than Prince Harry who's vying for Hollywood
Brad Pitt to help Natalie Portman after Benjamin Millepied divorce?
Brad Pitt to help Natalie Portman after Benjamin Millepied divorce?
Prince Harry planning Meghan Markle's return to acting
Prince Harry planning Meghan Markle's return to acting
Prince Harry thinks it's a ‘dream come true' Meghan Markle ever dated him
Prince Harry thinks it's a ‘dream come true' Meghan Markle ever dated him
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's marriage after Britney Spears memoir: Report
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake's marriage after Britney Spears memoir: Report
Prince Harry planned to sell meticulous notes from Queen's death
Prince Harry planned to sell meticulous notes from Queen's death
Spice Girls on the brink of another feud? Leaked messages spark ‘fury'
Spice Girls on the brink of another feud? Leaked messages spark ‘fury'
Robert De Niro makes big political statement: 'It makes me more angry'
Robert De Niro makes big political statement: 'It makes me more angry'
Prince Harry drops major hint on second memoir
Prince Harry drops major hint on second memoir
Kelly Clarkson's ‘jittery' and ‘shaky' behavior worries pals
Kelly Clarkson's ‘jittery' and ‘shaky' behavior worries pals