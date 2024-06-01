Travis Kelce brings laughter to White House, recalling viral 2023 moment

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs' tight end, brought humor to the White House once again after viral 2023 moment.

On Friday, Kelce celebrated his teams' Super Bowl LVIII victory at the White House event.

During the event, President Joe Biden invited Kelce to speak, recalling a previous incident where Kelce took over the podium unexpectedly.

"I'd have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he'd say," Biden joked, referencing to viral 2023 moment where Kelce unexpectedly took over the podium humorously to address the nation.

The NFL star jokingly responded to Biden, "I'm not going to lie. President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased. I'm going to go back to my spot."

Despite the light-hearted jest, Kelce briefly addressed the audience with, "My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again," before returning to his place.

In a previous 2023 visit, Kelce had humorously attempted to address the nation, saying, "So, I've been waiting for this..." only to be interrupted by teammate Patrick Mahomes.