Kate Middleton's latest decision hailed amid cancer battle

A royal expert has hailed Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s latest decision related to Trooping the Colour as she battles cancer.



Royal expert Arthur Edwards has said that he feels there’s no rush for Kate to return to the public eye particularly during an event where much attention is focused on the future queen.

Arthur writes, according to the Cheat Sheet, “When it was announced that Prince William was going to next week’s D-Day commemorations without Catherine, it made me wonder if she would be fit enough to attend Trooping the Color rehearsal. Even when you are fully fit, the Colonel’s Review is quite a difficult day; getting in and out of carriages and later appearing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace with her family.”

“If you are not well, a day in the spotlight when you have to look your best can be quite grueling and daunting,” the royal expert said.

He also praised the Princess of Wales for the latest decision, saying “Treatment for cancer is extremely tiring. Catherine may well have thought she could not cope with it at this stage of her recovery.”

Arthur Edwards believes Kate is a “wonderful ambassador for our country. But it is only right that she takes her time, gets properly better, and does not rush back to work.”

Earlier, the palace confirmed the Princess of Wales, who is expected to return to official duties only when given the all-clear by doctors after her cancer treatment, will not be taking the salute at the Colonel’s Review, the traditional rehearsal on June 8 for Trooping the Colour.