Meghan Markle royal stint cut short due to THIS reason

Meghan Markle, along with her husband Prince Harry, stepped down as seniors royals in 2020

June 01, 2024

Meghan Markle may have had the wrong perception about her royal stint, according to former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond.

Before stepping down as a senior royal with her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex was actively involved with several charities and focused on initiatives like mental health, women's rights and animal welfare.

However, her short tenure within the Royal family suggested that her exit was influenced by misunderstandings regarding her role.

“I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the Royal Family... or even the deputy top dog,” Jennie told OK!

She added, "There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life. There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the Royal Family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions."

Remarking that Meghan “doesn’t crave” the spotlight, the royal expert noted that she has been laying low for a while now.

“But she has projects in the pipeline with her website and I'm sure she will enjoy being in control of every detail. She is an independent woman with strong views and she is perfectly entitled to deploy her skills in any way she wants,” Jennie concluded.

