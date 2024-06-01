Prince William’s reaction to Prince Harry writing ‘Spare’ sequel revealed

Prince William fearful of his younger brother Prince Harry amid rumours he plans to write the sequel to his bombshell memoir Spare.



As per The Independent, royal author and expert Robert Hardman claimed that the Duke of Sussex may soon publish part two of his controversial memoir.

Hardman pointed out that Harry only touched on his wedding to Meghan Markle in a total of four or five pages, which he said meant that the Duke would likely write a sequel.

"Now, as an author, that says to me one thing and one thing only: part two might be on its way,” he said, adding that a sequel would further strain his relationship with the Royal family.

Sharing the Prince of Wales’ reaction over the shocking news, Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan told GB News that William is “terrified” that Harry will expose more of his private matters.

“William is said to be terrified of a Spare two, another instalment of a memoir filled with more grievances,” she said.

“They really have to close ranks and not do anything to poke to bear,” Callahan added.

Meanwhile, William is said to be “actively discussing” with King Charles about “stripping Harry and Meghan of their royal titles in the wake of their Nigeria tour.”

“But they likely never will because they don’t want to give them something else to gripe about. Another quiver in their arsenal,” she added.

“They’re in a difficult position of trying to abide and rise above while also not being seen to co-sign these ridiculous cosplaying trips as royals with monetisations.”