Riley Keough prevents sale of Elvis Presley's Graceland to ‘faceless corporation'

Riley Keough is the sole heir of Elvis Presley’s estate Graceland

Riley Keough has saved her grandfather Elvis Presley’s iconic estate Graceland from being auctioned off.

The estate was put up for auction by "Nigerian scammers" Naussany Investments & Private Lending LLC, who claimed that Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley made the deed to the mansion collateral for a $3.8 million loan.

"She does not want the estate, where her grandfather Elvis and other relatives are buried, sold off to some faceless corporation," a source close to the actress told The Globe.

Keough’s counter lawsuit alleged that the company forged her mother’s signatures. Elvis Presley Enterprises also fought the claim, saying, "Elvis Presley Enterprises can confirm that these claims are fraudulent. There is no foreclosure sale. Simply put, the counter lawsuit has been filed is to stop the fraud."

The source claimed the Daisy Jones & The Six star was put in stress by Lisa Marie’s "financial straits" prior to her death. She believed she had a "very strong case" and yet it "created horrible anxiety over the prospect of Graceland being pulled out from under the family over some possible misstep Lisa Marie made."

"It's just unconscionable Graceland could be auctioned off for a song to repay a debt that is only about 3 percent of Graceland's total worth," they added.

Keough’s injunction got the sale halted, with the lending company dropping their claims on Graceland a few hours later, and even claiming it was all a scam in an email to the New York Times.