Robert De Niro reveals sweet facts about youngest daughter Gia

Robert De Niro's baby daughter just turned one, and he couldn’t be happier.

De Niro dished on Gia’s birthday celebration, saying, "She had a little cake, it was very nice, sweet."

The Goodfellas star, who shares Gia with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, also spoke about Gia’s personality to Entertainment Tonight, saying, "Well, she's pure joy, there's nothing about her, there's no judgement, there's no anything, she just is what she is and it's just pure joy for god sakes."

De Niro has previously gushed about spending time with Gia. He told People, “She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet [When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

“The kids all get a big kick out of her,” he said of Gia. “The grandkids even. She’s their aunt— [and] they’re about to be teenagers!”

The 80-year-old icon is also father to Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, whom he welcomed with first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron, 28, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith and Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.