'James Bond' boss considering 'Bruno Mars, The Weeknd' for new gig: Report

'James Bond' producer is reportedly considering 'Bruno Mars, The Weeknd' for ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’

June 01, 2024

James Bond boss considering Bruno Mars, The Weeknd for new gig: Report
James Bond producer is reportedly seeking new artists for the 007 movie.

As per the latest findings of Daily Mail, Barbara Broccoli, who is the producer of James Bond franchise, is looking for new musical sensations to follow in the steps of big names like Billie Eilish, Adele and Sam Smith.

An insider recently dished about the 62-year-old producer, “Barbara is very interested in having the next Bond theme to be more fun, more pop rock and not filled with as much sorrow as the last few themes have been.”

The source also spilled the beans that Barbara “loves” the work of Oscar-winning sensations like Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, and Adele who made history with their iconic contribution to 007 tunes.

“It would be safe to go down that path again, especially since they all won the Oscar,” the source shared.

Nonetheless, they added, “But this next Bond needs to mix it up and return to having a song in the vein of Duran Duran's, A View to a Kill,” as the new theme song should “resonate with both established fans of the series and new fans as well.”

“Barbara feels someone like Bruno Mars or The Weeknd could do something fun, or a band like the Foo Fighters or Adam Levine by himself or with Maroon 5 could have a catchy and fun theme,” the source teased in conclusion. 

