Jon Bon Jovi recalls most 'horrible moment' of his life

Jon Bon Jovi shared rare details about his life as the father of four children

June 01, 2024

Jon Bon Jovi recently opened up about the time when his daughter overdosed on heroin.

For those unversed, the legendary singer shares four children with high school sweetheart and wife, Dorothea Bongiovi.

They are the couple’s only daughter Stephanie, and sons Jesse, Jake, who is soon to tie the knot with Netflix Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and Romeo.

In 2012, the star’s eldest child Stephanie reportedly overdosed on heroine and called her father from the hospital.

Recalling the moment, Jon shared, "It was horrible, a horrible moment," per OK Magazine.

He went on to admit, "It was my worst moment as a father."

"The first thing she said, I'm all right but then she said this is what happened. You wake up, you shake it off and put your shoes on and say OK, I am on the way home," the Bon Jovi frontman recalled.

In an earlier chat with The Mirror, Jon said about Stephanie’s drug abuse, "We went through something that a lot of parents do, many more than I thought.”

“Many more people who have been in my life that I had no idea they had been through it with their own children at one point or another," he added at that time.

