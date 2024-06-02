 
Geo News

Selena Gomez says 'girls are mean' despite friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez opened up about being selective when choosing friends

By
Web Desk

June 02, 2024

Selena Gomez says girls are mean despite friendship with Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez says 'girls are mean' despite friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez recently talked about being selective when choosing friends.

Gomez, despite being longtime bestie with Taylor Swift, admitted feeling out of place among the 'cool girls' gang.

During an interview with Time, the Only Murders In The Building actress revealed that it's like a 'competition' being in cool girls gang.

"It’s a cliché, but girls are mean, It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area—and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong," Gomez said.

The Who Says singer added, "I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two [expletive] about what I do."

Gomez have often talk about meaningful friendships and loneliness in her work Rare Beauty events.

"It’s hard... You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that," she said.

Patti LaBelle hints at duet with new best friend Cardi B
Patti LaBelle hints at duet with new best friend Cardi B
Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree part ways after brief romance
Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree part ways after brief romance
Travis Kelce brings laughter to White House, recalling viral 2023 moment
Travis Kelce brings laughter to White House, recalling viral 2023 moment
Pregnant Hailey Bieber gushes over 'baby daddy' Justin
Pregnant Hailey Bieber gushes over 'baby daddy' Justin
Model Sawa Pontyjska sues Cannes Festival over security guard altercation
Model Sawa Pontyjska sues Cannes Festival over security guard altercation
Social media reacts to Jax Taylor's Paige Woolen relationship admission
Social media reacts to Jax Taylor's Paige Woolen relationship admission
Why Hailey Bieber traded her $600K engagement ring?
Why Hailey Bieber traded her $600K engagement ring?
Millie Bobby Brown flaunts wedding ring from Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown flaunts wedding ring from Jake Bongiovi
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard breaks silence on relationship with Ken Urker
Gypsy-Rose Blanchard breaks silence on relationship with Ken Urker
Blac Chyna realises true meaning of love with boyfriend Derrek Milano
Blac Chyna realises true meaning of love with boyfriend Derrek Milano
Isla Fisher done being known as 'Sacha Cohen's wife': Insider
Isla Fisher done being known as 'Sacha Cohen's wife': Insider
Lindsay Lohan in talks for Knives Out 3 after losing baby fat
Lindsay Lohan in talks for Knives Out 3 after losing baby fat