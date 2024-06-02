Selena Gomez says 'girls are mean' despite friendship with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez recently talked about being selective when choosing friends.

Gomez, despite being longtime bestie with Taylor Swift, admitted feeling out of place among the 'cool girls' gang.

During an interview with Time, the Only Murders In The Building actress revealed that it's like a 'competition' being in cool girls gang.

"It’s a cliché, but girls are mean, It’s a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area—and then I’m just kind of like, there. I don’t know where I’m meant to belong," Gomez said.

The Who Says singer added, "I love having levelheaded people around that couldn’t give two [expletive] about what I do."

Gomez have often talk about meaningful friendships and loneliness in her work Rare Beauty events.

"It’s hard... You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that," she said.