Kendall Jenner enjoying 'queen treatment' by Bad Bunny: Insider

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship is “looking great” again.

A source spilled to OK! magazine that the couple is back together and this time the model is totally smitten for the way the singer treats her.

“Kendall loves the way he treats her. He makes her feel like a queen,” the insider spoke of the pair, who split in December 2023 after less than a year together.

The duo sparked patch up rumors at the Met Gala this year as they were seen getting as an eyewitness had claimed they were “at the same table, laughing and flirting.”

Later, they were seen dining at his Japanese steakhouse Gekko.

"It's going well and they're prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out. There wasn't ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other,” another source told PEOPLE.

Spilling more about their previous fall out, an insider told In Touch that it was Kendall who "didn't want things to get serious."

"But now she’s singing a whole new tune. They didn’t have an ugly breakup or anything, so they were excited to see each other,” they added.