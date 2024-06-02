Meghan Markle bashed for her extreme antics in controlling the narrative

Meghan Markle has just been called out for attempting to take part in extreme antics in order to control the narrative.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell accused the couple of this.

Accusations about everything have been brought to light during Mr Russell’s interview with GB News.

During that time he addressed the couple’s decision to bring in their own photographer for the event as well.

In the eyes of Mr Russell, “The Sussexes have shown themselves to be very concerned with controlling the narrative.”

Not to mention, “Taking their own photographer allows them a great deal of control over what images are circulated on images they choose.”

So “I do think the choice of photographer was a deliberate one,” he also added before signing off.

In the past, Meghan also weighed in on the bond her son shared with the photographer too.

It happened back when she was moderating a panel screening for Harriman’s short film, The After.

At the time she said, The inspiration runs deep. Misan was showing him how to do photography the last time he was with us.”

“I bought Archie a camera, and he said: ‘But it’s not a Leica like Misan.’ I said: ‘You are not getting a Leica! Not even for Christmas’.”