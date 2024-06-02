Prince William running with new PR move to reduce pressure

Experts suspect Prince William is gearing up to run with a brand new PR move he’s been tweaking behind the scenes, and it aims at reducing current pressure.

Insights into what it entails has been shared by the Principal at Stellar Public Relations Inc, Brenda Christensen.

She weighed in on everything during one of her conversations with GB News.

During that time, she weighed in on the pros and cons of having Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie take up working royal responsibilities.

“This would be a clever PR strategy to spread 'court intrigue' democratically to alleviate some of the PR and work pressure on William, especially.”

Referencing the reason for this, she also went as far as to say, “The royals need to not only deepen their bench with both Charles and Catherine recuperating but also with Harry and Meghan out of the picture.”

For those unversed, reports about the two sisters taking on more roles have been brought to light as part of an update.

According to reports, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are in line for media training and are also slated to appear on the Trooping of Colour ceremony on June 15th.

This is amid reports that Kate Middleton will sit out the ceremony as a whole/