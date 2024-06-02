 
Rebel Wilson has no regrets exposing Sacha Baron Cohen 'disgusting' actions

Rebel Wilson claimed that Sacha Baron Cohen subjected her to fat-shaming

June 02, 2024

Rebel Wilson has revealed disturbing details about her experience working with Sacha Baron Cohen in 2016 film Grimsby.

In her new memoir, Rebel Rising, Wilson claims that the comedian subjected her to fat-shaming.

During an interview on Lauren Laverne's Radio 4 show, Desert Island Discs, the Pitch Perfect actress described the experience as the 'worst professional experience.'

"That was the worst professional experience and that was where it crossed the line. It wasn't comedy. It just crossed the line into an experience where I did feel humiliated and degraded for being an overweight woman," she said.

Wilson alleges that Cohen pressured her to wear clothes she found unflattering and forced into doing inappropriate scenes, adding, "even though at the time I reported it, nothing really happened. I stayed in a situation and had things said to me and stuff that I should have left. The me now would be strong enough, but back then I just didn't have enough self-esteem to leave and I thought I'd be labelled as unprofessional if I left."

Wilson's allegations have sparked controversy, with Cohen vehemently denying the claims.

