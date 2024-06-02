 
Leonardo DiCaprio, Maya Jama's 'raucous' hotel party sparks complaints

Maya Jama and Leonardo DiCaprio were romantically linked after being seen together at various events

June 02, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and TV personality Maya Jama's attended party recently raised concerns over the excessive noise.

According to The Sun report, sources revealed that the party held at the upscale Chiltern Firehouse hotel, allegedly drew complaints from other customers about excessive noise and unruly behavior.

"Their partying wouldn't look out of place in the Love Island villa — in fact it was far more raucous. It was a wild night which guests at the hotel complained about," the source stated.

The gathering, said to have been attended by Jama and DiCaprio, among others, reportedly escalated beyond the norms of typical hotel soirées.

Maya Jama was previously linked romantically with DiCaprio following sightings of them together at various events.

However, she has since clarified on Instagram that any assumptions about their relationship were unfounded, emphasizing hat wearing a necklace with the initials "Leo" did not imply a romantic involvement.

Despite the clarification, the duo have coincidentally attended the same social gatherings, including the recent event at the Chiltern Firehouse hotel.

