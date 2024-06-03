 
Victoria Beckham believes in you only live once motto

Victoria Beckham opens up about how she manages a strict diet and life's enjoyment

June 03, 2024

Though, Victoria Beckham is strict when it comes to her diet but at the same time she says life is too short to worry too much.

With this, she says she would often drink alcohol without fretting much about the calories it would have.

"But I do like to have a drink, and I'm not going to be one of these: 'Ah, there are too many calories in a glass of wine' types. Whatever," she noted. "Life's too short. Let's have a nice time."

But besides this, the 50-year-old nonetheless followed a strict diet because she is aware of her appearance with the growing age.

So, the fashion designer told Grazia to keep up with the fast-paced social life she has with utmost dedication and followed her wellness routine, such as a proper diet and a workout regime.

"This is how I look. I'm going to make the best of it, work hard at it," she added. "I'm very disciplined with the way that I eat, the way that I work out, and the way I work. That's just who I am."

