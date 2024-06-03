Denis Villeneuve hails pyrrhic victory amid cinema woes

Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two became the top-performing film of the year and won an Academy Icon Award, but the Quebec filmmaker is still disappointed.



In a chat with the press, the noted director said, "I'm disappointed to still be number one," adding, "I hope soon that there will be other successes at the box office. I hope, sooner or later, that this summer box office will be much better."

Despite the release of A-list cast films such as Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Fall Guy, there was a lukewarm response to them at the theatres as studio executives fear the summer box office will remain persisted.

Denis, meanwhile, said the benefits of cinema will, in turn, strengthen the culture because it is part of an art.

"Culture is more than ever fundamental for the health of our democracy, and cinema being the most powerful art form ever created," he continued. "I know I'm biased, I'm sorry. And we must take care of our film industry. Make it grow and make it flourish. We will all benefit from it."