Kanye West makes HUGE progress in legal battle with ex employee

Kanye West has made things easier for himself in legal battle with ex employee

Kanye West is now free of his court battle with ex-design assistant Taliah Leslie, per a new report.

Leslie had accused the Runaway rapper of violating the labor code by classifying employees as contractors and not paying her for compulsory travel, off the clock work, and other expenses like cell phone and internet usage for work.

She also alleged that Ye didn’t allow off-duty meal breaks for employees.

"Counsel representing the parties have reached a settlement agreement," the documents obtained by Radar Online read, revealing that the parties reached an agreement "on or about March 25, 2024."

"As part of the settlement agreement, the parties agreed that Plaintiff Leslie would file a second amended complaint to add Shelby Grotowski as an additional plaintiff and add putative class action allegations for purposes of settlement," Leslie's lawyers told the court.

Now the duo have a dismissal hearing on August 13 so the judge can sign off on the settlement.

However, Leslie wasn’t the only employee Ye has been accused by. The dad-of-four is embroiled in another legal battle with an employee who alleges that he was made to sleep outside an unfinished Malibu mansion in "makeshift conditions" when he worked as security.