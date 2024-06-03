Madonna resumes work on biopic with Julia Garner following Celebration tour

Madonna is gearing up to begin filming her long-awaited biopic project starring Julia Garner.

The film was put on hold by Madonna last year to focus on her massive Celebration Tour.

Julia Garner, who underwent a rigorous 11-hour audition process, remains attached to the project.

Madonna recently wrapped up her extensive tour in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and is now determined to fulfill her dream of bringing the biopic to life.

A source close to the project told The Sun that Madonna and Garner have stayed in touch over the past year, discussing ideas for the film.

"Julia is still her lead actress and they have remained in touch for the past year, talking through ideas. They are committed to creating some magic," stated the source.

The source added, "a range of secret meets are being organised with Universal Pictures to get the project nailed down... there is a lot to work on with locking down the rest of the cast, arranging shoots and completing the script but the hope is that they can start filming in the next 12 months."