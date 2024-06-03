 
Jennifer Aniston shares her wish for Reese Witherspoon's 'The Morning Show' role

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are longtime close friends

June 03, 2024

Jennifer Aniston wants her and pal Reese Witherspoon's The Morning Show characters to work together for the rest of the show.

"We have a real interesting relationship. It's like we're family for sure," Aniston said during a panel at an FYC event at Paramount Studios.

"We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other, and I think that's sort of a really fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play. And, of course, we would like to be together forever, I would think. I hope, but ... we really don't know what's going to happen," she added.

Aniston’s character Alex Levy and Witherspoon's character Bradley Jackson have been working together on the show since Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) was fired in Season one.

At the event, the Friends star was accompanied by her co-stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Tig Notaro. The 55-year-old looked stunning in a maroon dress with red flowers printed on it.

The Morning Show season 4 will be out after the election, per showrunner Charlotte Stoudt. Stoudt also dished about the plot of the upcoming season, saying, "I think the big question this year is, who and what can you trust? Can you trust your co-workers? Can you trust your own eyes? Can you trust what you see in a world of AI and defects? It's a tricky world. I mean, just look at the headlines. We just take it from the headlines. Honestly, because that's our inspiration. It's the real life."

