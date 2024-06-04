 
Jennifer Lopez's desire for public romance creates conflict in Ben Affleck marriage

June 04, 2024

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's marital issues stem from their differing views on fame and privacy, revealed a divorce lawyer.

According to divorce attorney Holly Davis, who is not representing either of the parties, the Accountant actor prefers a private love life while JLo wants to be open about the relationship.

Speaking with Life & Style, the lawyer said he believes their approach to life couple with Lopez’s cancelled tour has put a strain on their marriage, leading to an identity crisis for both of them.

“No one truly knows what goes on in a private relationship behind closed doors, but we know the media, paparazzi and public scrutiny of their relationship played a big part in the breakup of their first engagement,” he said.

“We know because they told us about it years later,” Davis added. “Jennifer’s desire to have the most intimate details of their relationship be a part of her public storyline and a part of her brand was made obvious when she released the movie This Is Me … Now, which serves up their relationship as a product and a brand.”

“If one person advised their partner against productizing their relationship but the other person didn’t listen, and then the product flopped, there’s a lot of blame and defensiveness to go around.

“For Jennifer and Ben to be living in two separate homes, for her to be posting forced smiles on social media while canceling the world tour, all of this points to an identity crisis for Jennifer and maybe for Ben as well, and an identity crisis will always strain a marriage.”

