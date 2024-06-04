 
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's emotional statement

Kate Middleton and Prince William issued emotional statement as the Princess of Wales recovers from cancer

June 04, 2024

Buckingham Palace has made a major announcement regarding King Charles and Queen Camilla a day after Prince William and Kate Middleton issued an emotional statement.

The palace confirmed that the Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a state visit to the U.K. from June 25 to June 27.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will be the guests of King Charles, during the state visit to London, hosted by the monarch and his wife Camilla.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and tweeted palace announcement saying: “CONFIRMED: The King and Queen will host the Japanese Emperor and Empress for a State Visit from 25 - 27 June, but it will be "slightly adapted" because of the General Election.”

The palace announcement came after the Prince and Princess of Wales issued an emotional statement following the demise of rugby star Rob Burrow.

They tweeted, “A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart. He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy. W.”

