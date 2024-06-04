 
Sarah Ferguson supports King Charles, Kate Middleton amid monarch's rift with Prince Andrew

King Charles wants Prince Andrew out of Royal Lodge, but the Duke of York refuses to budge

June 04, 2024

Sarah Ferguson has disclosed that she was supporting King Charles and Kate Middleton as they battle cancer.

The monarch and his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton are both currently undergoing treatment for undisclosed forms of cancer.

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice’s mother revealed in an interview with HELLO! Magazine recently that they are supporting each other during this difficult time by staying unified as a family.

Speaking about supporting each other, Sarah said, “I think the key is that you don’t have to be in anyone’s face – the odd note, the odd: ‘Hello, we’re all here.’

“I was so impressed that the King became patron of Cancer Research UK; it’s such an amazing move.”

She further said, “And I think the Princess of Wales was so brave with that video [where Catherine announced her diagnosis]. I think family unity is key. I love that the royal family are all supporting each other and carry on.”

Sarah's remarks came amid claims of fresh rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge.

The King wants the Duke of York out of Royal Lodge, his 30-room mansion. But Prince Andrew refuses to budge.

“Now the King threatens to cut the funding he gives his brother,” royal expert Kate Mansey claimed in her report for the Times.

