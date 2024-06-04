 
Lenny Kravitz praises Channing Tatum as a 'great guy'

Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoe and Channing Tatum got engaged in October 2023

June 04, 2024

Lenny Kravitz has expressed his admiration for his daughter Zoe Kravitz's fiance Channing Tatum.

During an interview on the BBC's Zoe Ball and Friends podcast, the singer said his son-in-law to be is a "really great guy."

"He was raised well. So, you know, he’s got manners. He’s charming. He’s a soulful human being," said Lenny.

“And so, he’s become part of the family quite quickly," he added.

Spilling the beans on the couple's wedding timeline, the 60-year-old artist revealed that Zoe plans to tie the knot with Channing next year.

“They’re in love. We’re going to have a wedding next year," the father-of-the-bride said.

When asked if he would perform at his daughter’s wedding, the singer answered, “I don’t think so. [I’ll] just be hanging out.”

For the unversed, Zoe and Channing first met in 2021 on the set of the movie Blink Twice.

The two took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in October 2023.

