 
Geo News

Japan's royal family reacts to King Charles invitation after Buckingham Palace announcement

Japanese Imperial Household shared the statement on Instagram after Buckingham Palace announcement

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Japans royal family reacts to King Charles invitation after Buckingham Palace announcement
Japan’s royal family reacts to King Charles invitation after Buckingham Palace announcement

Japan’s royal family has finally broken silence on King Charles invitation for the Emperor and Empress to visit UK.

Japanese Imperial Household shared a statement on Instagram after palace confirmed that the Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a state visit to the U.K. in the last week of June.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will be the guests of King Charles, during the state visit to London, hosted by the monarch and his wife Camilla, the palace announced.

Now, the Japan’s royal family statement reads, “Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress have received an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom.

“Their Majesties will take this opportunity to visit the UK to promote the friendship and good relations between Japan and the UK.”

The statement further says, “The visit to the UK will last from June 22 to 29.”

Dolly Parton wants to join Jennifer Aniston's new movie
Dolly Parton wants to join Jennifer Aniston's new movie
Kate Middleton hopes to join King Charles for annual trip to Balmoral Castle
Kate Middleton hopes to join King Charles for annual trip to Balmoral Castle
Meghan Markle feeling 'anxious' about Lilibet, Archie amid third baby plans video
Meghan Markle feeling 'anxious' about Lilibet, Archie amid third baby plans
Harry and Meghan told to take lessons from Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara
Harry and Meghan told to take lessons from Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara
Meghan Markle's new royal title a threat to her feminist beliefs?
Meghan Markle's new royal title a threat to her feminist beliefs?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's different priorities: A threat to their marriage?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's different priorities: A threat to their marriage?
Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge
Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid King Charles, Prince Andrew's feud over Royal Lodge
Inside Princess Lilibet's third birthday
Inside Princess Lilibet's third birthday
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing Royal titles could be a ‘blessing in disguise'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle losing Royal titles could be a ‘blessing in disguise'
Sarah Ferguson supports King Charles, Kate Middleton amid monarch's rift with Prince Andrew
Sarah Ferguson supports King Charles, Kate Middleton amid monarch's rift with Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton 'mostly feeling well' as she spends time with kids
Kate Middleton 'mostly feeling well' as she spends time with kids
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's emotional statement
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after Kate Middleton's emotional statement