Japan’s royal family reacts to King Charles invitation after Buckingham Palace announcement

Japan’s royal family has finally broken silence on King Charles invitation for the Emperor and Empress to visit UK.



Japanese Imperial Household shared a statement on Instagram after palace confirmed that the Emperor and Empress of Japan will pay a state visit to the U.K. in the last week of June.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will be the guests of King Charles, during the state visit to London, hosted by the monarch and his wife Camilla, the palace announced.

Now, the Japan’s royal family statement reads, “Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress have received an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom.

“Their Majesties will take this opportunity to visit the UK to promote the friendship and good relations between Japan and the UK.”

The statement further says, “The visit to the UK will last from June 22 to 29.”