Harry and Meghan told to take lessons from Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, and Zara

Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall hailed for supporting the monarchy

June 04, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to take lessons on how to support the Royal family from the Duke’s cousins, Princesses Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Zara Tindall.

Speaking with Mail Plus, royal expert Richard Palmer touched on how Beatrice, Eugenie and Zara are setting an example for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

At a time when King Charles needs his son to be by his side, Harry is busy making a name for himself in the states with his wife Meghan Markle, and his place has been taken by his cousins, the expert noted.

He hailed the ladies for their willingness to "play their part" and support the royal family, even though they're not full-time working royals.

Referring to Beatrice, Eugenie, Zara and her husband Mike Tindall helping Prince William at the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace last month, he said, "It was a timely demonstration of how the 'other' royals can play their part.”

"None of the cousins is likely ever to be a taxpayer-funded working royal, but they proved that they can step in every now and again to support the institution,” he added.

"If they hadn't walked away from the monarchy in 2020, Harry and Meghan would have been key figures in this troubled period – and others who are now front and centre might not even have a role.

"In fact, their attitude could certainly teach the Sussexes – ensconced in their California mansion – a thing or two."

