Shania Twain fans cracks up over her hilarious stage mishap

Shania Twain recently recalled a hilarious onstage mishap from her Las Vegas concert that interrupted her performance.

The country music singer reminsced the moment on Sunday in an Instagram post by sharing a fan-recorded video she found on TikTok, surprised and grateful that someone caught it on camera.

Shania was performing her hit song If You're Not In It when she mistook a musical instrument for mic during her May 10 concert.

It took the some time to realise that the crowd couldn't hear her, only to discover that she was singing into a drumstick.

The That Don't Impress Me That Much songstress was able to laugh it off and move on with her performance.



"Oh my God! That was hilarious," she said, before she continued singing.

"I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again [laughter emoji]" she captioned the video.

Shania, 58, was dressed in a black tube minidress paired with gloves and a high neck choker. She completed her outfit with matching thigh-high boots but decided to opt for a messy hair look, leaving her blonde tresses loose for the May 10 concert.

Shania kicked off her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater on May 10.

At her opening night, she even surprised the crowd with a shocking confession about losing her virginity at 15 years old.

“I’m comfortable with the environment and I feel friendly with everybody, so I feel at home,” People quoted her in an article.