Prince Harry facing a sad life with no relationship what so ever with Prince George

Prince Harry reportedly lacks a relationship with Prince William’s children, and an expert has just lifted the lid off of everything.

Royal expert Tom Quinn issued these claims and admissions regarding the devastating impact that is yet to come.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with The Mirror.

During that time Mr Quinn was quoted saying, “We know that Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins.”

“Harry and Meghan would love to get round the problem – they would love it if the cousins could meet regularly and have a positive relationship as they grow up, but they cannot see a way to do it while they themselves, Harry and Meghan, are estranged,” Mr Quinn also added.

To make matters worse on the relationship front, “William's hints that his son George might follow in his footsteps and become a pilot will certainly remind Harry of everything he is missing – after all Harry was himself a helicopter pilot and would love to entertain his nephew with tales of his own time in the air. It's a sad reminder that he has no relationship at all with George.”