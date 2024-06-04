King Charles is risking his reputation because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles is reportedly at risk of looking incredibly unkind in the eyes of the public.



Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine weighed in on all of this.

She touched on everything during her interview with The Royal Beat and began by admitting that any move against the Sussexes, would be viewed as “unkind”.”

So “I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan, instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry.”

“That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.”

All in all, Ms Seward feels it boils down to the fact that, “The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway.”

“I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing,” Ms Seward also added before signing off.