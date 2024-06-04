 
Geo News

King Charles is risking his reputation because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles is at risk of facing some major reputational woes when it comes to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

King Charles is risking his reputation because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King Charles is risking his reputation because of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles is reportedly at risk of looking incredibly unkind in the eyes of the public.

Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine weighed in on all of this.

She touched on everything during her interview with The Royal Beat and began by admitting that any move against the Sussexes, would be viewed as “unkind”.”

So “I don’t think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan, instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry.”

“That really would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.”

All in all, Ms Seward feels it boils down to the fact that, “The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway.”

“I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing,” Ms Seward also added before signing off.

‘Duke of Yuck' Prince Andrew winning against Prince Harry
‘Duke of Yuck' Prince Andrew winning against Prince Harry
Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce rumors a PR strategy? Report
Are Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's divorce rumors a PR strategy? Report
Kanye West denies Donda lawsuit allegations: Report
Kanye West denies Donda lawsuit allegations: Report
'House of the Dragon' actor teases ‘tragic twist' in season 2
'House of the Dragon' actor teases ‘tragic twist' in season 2
Prince Harry ‘sad' about Princess Lilibet's birthday party without royals
Prince Harry ‘sad' about Princess Lilibet's birthday party without royals
John Lennon's son getting death threats for Prince Harry's sake
John Lennon's son getting death threats for Prince Harry's sake
Prince Harry facing a sad life with no relationship what so ever with Prince George
Prince Harry facing a sad life with no relationship what so ever with Prince George
Kevin Costner rejected idea of 'Horizon: An American Saga' TV series
Kevin Costner rejected idea of 'Horizon: An American Saga' TV series
Prince Harry wants reconciliation with William for Archie, Lilibet?
Prince Harry wants reconciliation with William for Archie, Lilibet?
Inside Kanye West sexual harassment lawsuit: Report
Inside Kanye West sexual harassment lawsuit: Report
Will Smith on how Martin Lawrence ‘set the tone' for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die'
Will Smith on how Martin Lawrence ‘set the tone' for ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die'
Prince Harry facing a cold war against his the King
Prince Harry facing a cold war against his the King