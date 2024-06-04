 
John Lennon's son getting death threats for Prince Harry's sake

John Lennon’s son Sean previously mocked Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, 'Spare'

June 04, 2024

John Lennon’s son, Sean Lennon, recently made a shock admission after mocking Prince Harry’s memoir.

For those unversed, the country musician previously branded the Duke of Sussex a “buffon” and suggested that he should rename his bombshell memoir, Spare as "Spare Me," reported The Mirror.

Following his comments about Prince Harry, the son of Yoko Ono and John Lennon shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he received a number of death threats.

In a post on Tuesday, Sean penned, "I've had 3-4 death threats since making fun of Harry's book title and then later saying it was justified because he's an idiot and that he and I both deserve to be mocked.”

“Yay internet," he remarked as he concluded this admission.

A fan commented regarding his banter, “I did think the pun was a bit gratuitous, but death threats? The fallback of juvenile minds. I thought his soul-baring in that book took guts but there are a lot of people who prefer discretion, particularly in the UK.”

Sean replied by admitting, “The pun wasn’t even that great. I had no clue people would notice it even. Not my best work, but my most impactful apparently.”

While another appreciated his criticism of the book by saying, “Sean, you def have your Dads wit! I love it and totally agree with you regarding your opinion of Harrys book! You have real talent, unlike the people I wont mention.... Blessings! (Smile emojis)" 

