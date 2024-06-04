Boy Meets World star Trina McGee pregnant at a tender age of 54

American actor Trina McGee is expanding her family with a fourth child.



The Boy Meets World alum, who is expecting her first child with her husband, actor and producer Marcello Thedford after 16 years of marriage, announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Sunday.

“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery,” she wrote.

She also told her 91k followers that she will be signing off social media for a bit.

Congratulations were in order for the fourth-time mother but her age really left her fans in disbelief.

“54?!?! Years old?!?! I mean yeah congratulations on the baby but how are you 54?!” one person commented.

“54?!?! No way lol. But congratulations!!” another user wrote.

McGee met Thedford in 1996 while shooting the Sylvester Stallone action flick Daylight in Rome.

McGee shares two kids with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis, and another child from a previous relationship.

McGee is most popular for her role of Shawn Hunter’s love interest Angela Moore in the sitcom Boy Meets World from 1997 to 2000. She later returned for a 2015 spinoff Girl Meets World.