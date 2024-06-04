 
Geo News

Kanye West denies Donda lawsuit allegations: Report

Kanye West was accused of harassing 'Donda Academy' students and his former employee, Phillips Trevor in April 2024

By
Web Desk

June 04, 2024

Photo: Kanye West denies Donda lawsuit allegations: Report

Kanye West reportedly fired back at the shocking allegations of his former employee Phillips Trevor.

For those unversed, in April 2024, Phillips Trevor, who previously worked for the 46-year-old controversial rapper, brought a number of accusations against the musician to light regarding his Donda Academy.

Now, a new report of In Touch Weekly revealed that Kanye West is firing back at his accusers and claims he did nothing wrong which would harm Donda Academy students.

He also challenged the allegations that his former employee, Phillips, suffered “severe discrimination, harassment” at his hands.

An insider tells the outlet that the former husband of Kim Kardashian contended that he never indulged in “any wrongful conduct” and was justified in “doing any/or all of the acts alleged in the complaint.”

The alleged musician also asserted that the claims deem untrue “for the reason that the alleged conduct of [West] was at all times undertaken in the good-faith exercise of a legitimate business purpose.”

This comes amid another sexual harassment filed by Kanye West’s former employee, Lauren Pisciotta.

